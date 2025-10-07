Just some of our memories of life at Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre.placeholder image
In pictures: 17 marvellous memories of Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Oct 2025, 16:20 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 16:44 BST
Hartlepool’s Mill House Leisure Centre is expected to be replaced by the new Highlight complex within months.

So we thought we would delve into our photographic archives to remind readers of just some of its varied uses over the years.

School swimming gala champions receive their cup and medals in 2009.

From left, Lorna Hilton, Steve Hilton and Jane Peek in Victorian dress at a Children in Need event in 1992.

The leisure centre has host regular council, General Election and by-election counts over the years.

Street artist Richard Illingworth with some of his work at the adjoining Mill House skate park in 2015.

