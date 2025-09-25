Looking back at former Hartlepool Post Office branches and staff.placeholder image
In pictures: 17 reminders of former Hartlepool Post Office and Royal Mail branches and staff

By Mark Payne
Published 25th Sep 2025, 12:16 BST
Post Offices have become an increasingly rare sight in our towns and villages in recent years.

Once key parts of the community, many have closed including in and around Hartlepool.

So we thought we would remind you of branches and staff to have been featured in the Mail over the decades.

See how many you remember.

Wolvison's oldest resident 95 year-old Herbert Rhodes cut the ribbon to officially open the refurbished Wolviston Post Office in 2013. He is pictured with Post Office staff (left to right) Emma Baxter, Barbara Baines, Pauline Vaughan and Pauline Hedley.

Wolvison's oldest resident 95 year-old Herbert Rhodes cut the ribbon to officially open the refurbished Wolviston Post Office in 2013. He is pictured with Post Office staff (left to right) Emma Baxter, Barbara Baines, Pauline Vaughan and Pauline Hedley. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Councillor Ged Hall (right) with Allan Barclay (left) and Bill Sunley, spoke out over closure plans for Elwick Road Post Office in 2011.

Councillor Ged Hall (right) with Allan Barclay (left) and Bill Sunley, spoke out over closure plans for Elwick Road Post Office in 2011. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

A festive picture of Elwick Village Post Office during a Christmas event in the village in 2012.

A festive picture of Elwick Village Post Office during a Christmas event in the village in 2012. Photo: NW

Then Hartlepool MP Iain Wright handing over items to be sent at the Brus Post Office to Donna Marshall in 2013.

Then Hartlepool MP Iain Wright handing over items to be sent at the Brus Post Office to Donna Marshall in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid

