Once key parts of the community, many have closed including in and around Hartlepool.
So we thought we would remind you of branches and staff to have been featured in the Mail over the decades.
See how many you remember.
1. Ribbon cutting
Wolvison's oldest resident 95 year-old Herbert Rhodes cut the ribbon to officially open the refurbished Wolviston Post Office in 2013. He is pictured with Post Office staff (left to right) Emma Baxter, Barbara Baines, Pauline Vaughan and Pauline Hedley. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Save our Post Office
Councillor Ged Hall (right) with Allan Barclay (left) and Bill Sunley, spoke out over closure plans for Elwick Road Post Office in 2011. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Elwick Village Post Office
A festive picture of Elwick Village Post Office during a Christmas event in the village in 2012. Photo: NW
4. Counter service
Then Hartlepool MP Iain Wright handing over items to be sent at the Brus Post Office to Donna Marshall in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid