In pictures: 20 years this month since 10,000 Hartlepool United fans travelled to Sunderland for FA Cup clash
This month marks 20 years since 10,000 Hartlepool United followers travelled to Sunderland to watch their team’s narrow 1-0 FA Cup third round defeat.
Here we look back at the memorable day with both match and fan pictures. And to think the mighty Newcastle United only took 6,000 supporters to the Stadium of Light for their third round clash last weekend.
For more nostalgic photos of fan-tastic Poolies, click here.
1 / 4