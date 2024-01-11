News you can trust since 1877
Just three of our archive images as Hartlepool United fans take over Sunderland's Stadium of Light ground for their FA Cup clash back in January 2004.Just three of our archive images as Hartlepool United fans take over Sunderland's Stadium of Light ground for their FA Cup clash back in January 2004.
In pictures: 20 years this month since 10,000 Hartlepool United fans travelled to Sunderland for FA Cup clash

This month marks 20 years since 10,000 Hartlepool United followers travelled to Sunderland to watch their team’s narrow 1-0 FA Cup third round defeat.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Jan 2024, 11:15 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 11:16 GMT

Here we look back at the memorable day with both match and fan pictures. And to think the mighty Newcastle United only took 6,000 supporters to the Stadium of Light for their third round clash last weekend.

For more nostalgic photos of fan-tastic Poolies, click here.

Hopes were high that Hartlepool United, then challenging for promotion from the third tier, could cause a shock at Sunderland in their third round clash at the Stadium of Light.

1. Setting the scene

Hopes were high that Hartlepool United, then challenging for promotion from the third tier, could cause a shock at Sunderland in their third round clash at the Stadium of Light. Photo: LH

Sunderland were only a division higher following their relegation from the Premier League in 2003.

2. What about the hosts?

Sunderland were only a division higher following their relegation from the Premier League in 2003. Photo: LH

Neale Cooper's side are roared onto the pitch.

3. Ready for action

Neale Cooper's side are roared onto the pitch. Photo: LH

A Poolie sports the club's colours at the Stadium of Light.

4. Hat'll do nicely

A Poolie sports the club's colours at the Stadium of Light. Photo: LH

