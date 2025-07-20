Looking back at Yuill Homes and Gus Robinson Development pictures.placeholder image
Looking back at Yuill Homes and Gus Robinson Development pictures.

In Pictures: Taking a nostalgic look at Hartlepool's Yuill Homes and Gus Robinson Developments

By Mark Payne
Published 20th Jul 2025, 11:05 BST
We are taking a fond look back at two of Hartlepool’s biggest construction companies – Yuill Homes and Gus Robinson Developments.

Yuill Homes originated from founder Cecil M Yuill who began as Cecil M Yuill Builders in 1927, and by 1994 had built over 30,000 homes throughout the North East.

Meanwhile, Gus Robinson Developments, named after its founder the late Gus Robinson, has also been responsible for many building projects in the town and wider community support.

See how many of the people in the following photos you recognise.

Danny Guffick (left), Stevie Whitehouse (centre) and Dominic Laffin (right), were looking forward to the start of their careers at Gus Robinson Developments in 2014. Photo: Johnny Ward

Hartlepool Mail editor Joy Yates (far right) and Hartlepool MP Iain Wright presenting the Community Award to Judith Robinson(left) and Michelle Boylan of Gus Robinson Developments at the 2012 Hartlepool Business Awards. Photo: Mail

Bricklayer John Rudge with Rob Burrell of Yuill Homes, Graham McPhail and Bob Gardner of Hartlepool College of Further Education in 2011. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID

Gus Robinson Developments tug of war team the 'Romeos' warming up for a Seaton Carew fun day event in June 1989. Photo: Mail

