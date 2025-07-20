Yuill Homes originated from founder Cecil M Yuill who began as Cecil M Yuill Builders in 1927, and by 1994 had built over 30,000 homes throughout the North East.
Meanwhile, Gus Robinson Developments, named after its founder the late Gus Robinson, has also been responsible for many building projects in the town and wider community support.
1. New starters
Danny Guffick (left), Stevie Whitehouse (centre) and Dominic Laffin (right), were looking forward to the start of their careers at Gus Robinson Developments in 2014. Photo: Johnny Ward
2. Key part of the community
Hartlepool Mail editor Joy Yates (far right) and Hartlepool MP Iain Wright presenting the Community Award to Judith Robinson(left) and Michelle Boylan of Gus Robinson Developments at the 2012 Hartlepool Business Awards. Photo: Mail
3. Laying foundations
Bricklayer John Rudge with Rob Burrell of Yuill Homes, Graham McPhail and Bob Gardner of Hartlepool College of Further Education in 2011. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID
4. Pulling power
Gus Robinson Developments tug of war team the 'Romeos' warming up for a Seaton Carew fun day event in June 1989. Photo: Mail
