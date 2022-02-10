Scenes from the college but how many do you remember?
Scenes from the college but how many do you remember?

9 retro High Tunstall College scenes from an auction to science week. Can you spot someone you know?

It’s a school in the news – and we hope these retro scenes will bring back even more great memories from High Tunstall College of Science.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 2:29 pm

The Hartlepool Mail reported this week that High Tunstall College of Science was due to open up its pool to adult swimmers again this week, making it only the second facility of its kind in the town.

It prompted us to search our archives for more pictures from the college over the years and we found everything from debating teams to music awards.

There are reminders of a bacteria science day and even an auction. But the question is, can you spot someone you know?

Take a look at our archive collection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Music to our ears in 2006

A performing arts festival at the college was in the picture 16 years ago. Remember it?

Photo: DP

Photo Sales

2. Flashback to 2007

Preparing for an auction 15 years ago but who can tell us more?

Photo: LH

Photo Sales

3. An important lesson in 2006

It's Science Week and these pupils were on a 'bacteriathon' in 2006. Are you pictured?

Photo: DP

Photo Sales

4. Memories of a maths challenge

A day of 'super learning' in 2004. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Hartlepool Mail
Next Page
Page 1 of 3