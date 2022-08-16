Incredible Hartlepool man's golden memories after 50-plus years in the NHS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon Lees began his career in 1970 as a 16-year-old Cadet nurse and now, five decades later, serves as a Royal College of Nursing rep at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV).

He has spent his life fighting for the rights of others and has many memories to look back on.

“There have been many highlights over the years, but one that really sticks in my memory is coming out of a theatre in London and noticing a guy looking at me,” said Gordon, who will celebrate his 69th birthday this month.

Gordon Lees who is celebrating 52 years in the NHS.

“I recognised him but couldn’t place him – until he came over and introduced himself. He then told me I’d saved his life and shook my hand. It was an amazing experience.”

Gordon joined the Royal Army Medical Corps in Hampshire after leaving school with his sights set on a career as a physiotherapist.

But this changed when he did weekend voluntary work in a locked ward at a nearby mental health hospital.

“Watching the way a ward of 30 men struggling with a mental health illness were treated really opened my eyes to a world of nursing in an old, institutionalised setting,” said Gordon.

Gordon with his nurse daughters - Sam, left, and Amy, right.

“It made me realise how society treated people with mental health problems. I thought it was so wrong and wanted to change things.”

Still aged only 16, Gordon left the army to train as a Cadet nurse. His first job was polishing the glass slides in the pathology lab at Hartlepool Hospital.

He then made medical history by training as a general nurse at 18 and was one of just three men on his course, and among the first men to be trained locally.

Gordon said: “History has proven that men can provide quality care and can have a positive influence on standards of care, but back then male general nurses were quite unusual.

Gordon pictured in 1975 after qualifying as an RGN.

“There was a degree of prejudice at first. While training, I’d give patients routine check-ups, like temperature and pulse, and a ward sister would ask a female student to check my work.

“Rather than take offence, I saw it as a challenge to overcome. It made me more resolute.”

Gordon also witnessed, and experienced, workplace bullying during his training and afterwards - which prompted him to join the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in 1975.

A year later he became a steward, helped set up a branch in Hartlepool and immediately recruited more than 30 members.

He has served at local, regional and national levels, with posts including Chair of the RCN Northern Board and Chair of the Membership Representation Committee.

He also received a prestigious Award of Merit in 2016 from the RCN for his outstanding work, and today he is the union’s longest serving activist – and still going strong at TEWV.

“Like many staff side reps, I’ve responded to members queries and concerns on the phone, at home, in corridors, in clinics, wards, health centres, car parks and hospitals,” he said.

“I have even given advice from a hospital bed. I’d broken both of my heels and needed surgery after jumping off a fence.”

Gordon trained as a mental health nurse at St Luke’s Hospital in Middlesbrough in 1976, then branched out.

Over the years, Gordon – who still lives in Hartlepool – has worked as a clinical nurse and manager of community mental health teams, as well as with a substance misuse service.

He has also served as an executive committee member of New Horizons 98, a Teesside Mental Health charitable organisation, and on the Advisory Board of NHSE Casemix Office.

In 2006, while working with people with personality disorders in Hartlepool, he became one of the first staff members of the newly-formed TEWV organisation.

His daughters, Sam and Amy, now work for TEWV as nurses.

Gordon said: “I’m almost at the end of my career, but I hope my colleagues at TEWV and the RCN will continue to campaign to improve nursing care, conditions of employment and safety for all.”

Gordon’s commitment to his work was today praised by Brent Kilmurray, the Chief Executive of TEWV, who said: “Gordon has dedicated his whole working life to campaigning to improve both health care and working conditions. His dedication to fairness and justice for the past 52 years is something to be applauded and celebrated.”

RCN Northern Regional director Sarah Dodsworth said: “He goes above and beyond the call of duty in everything he does.

“Gordon has worked tirelessly for RCN members and thoroughly deserves recognition for his hard work and commitment.”

Dr Sarah Dexter-Smith, director for People and Culture at TEWV, said: “This is an incredible story of someone committing their working life to tackling injustice and inequity, and I’m so pleased that this brought Gordon into the NHS.

“Now, 52 years on, Gordon still holds onto respect for colleagues and a sense of humour even when things are difficult and I’m glad our paths have crossed.

“As a Trust, the care we provide and the way we work with each other, is improved on a daily basis through the commitment that Gordon and many others brings to their work.”

