Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people enjoying themselves at the Headland Carnival?

It’s carnival time: Here are 17 retro photos of Hartlepool’s Carnival

By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
Hartlepool’s annual carnival is happening from Thursday, August 1, until Saturday, August 10.

As we celebrate the 101st Hartlepool Carnival, the Hartlepool Mail thought we would share some retro photos with its readers from the 1950s all the way through to 2018.

With carnival rides, a carnival parade and fireworks display, there is something for everyone.

Do you recognise anyone?

Hartlepool's 2013 Carnival King and Queen are pictured making their way along Northgate.

1. Carnival King and Queen

Hartlepool's 2013 Carnival King and Queen are pictured making their way along Northgate. Photo: Other, third party

The 'Headland Chain Gang' are pictured before taking part in the Hartlepool Carnival on the Headland back in the 1950s.

2. The Headland Chain Gang

The 'Headland Chain Gang' are pictured before taking part in the Hartlepool Carnival on the Headland back in the 1950s. Photo: Other, third party

Superheros flock to Hartlepool's Carnival parade in 2013.

3. Superheros

Superheros flock to Hartlepool's Carnival parade in 2013. Photo: TY

Just two clowns having fun in 2014.

4. Clowning around

Just two clowns having fun in 2014. Photo: Tom Collins

