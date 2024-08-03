As we celebrate the 101st Hartlepool Carnival, the Hartlepool Mail thought we would share some retro photos with its readers from the 1950s all the way through to 2018.
With carnival rides, a carnival parade and fireworks display, there is something for everyone.
1. Carnival King and Queen
Hartlepool's 2013 Carnival King and Queen are pictured making their way along Northgate. Photo: Other, third party
2. The Headland Chain Gang
The 'Headland Chain Gang' are pictured before taking part in the Hartlepool Carnival on the Headland back in the 1950s. Photo: Other, third party
3. Superheros
Superheros flock to Hartlepool's Carnival parade in 2013. Photo: TY
4. Clowning around
Just two clowns having fun in 2014. Photo: Tom Collins