Fab photos from 2010. Back of the net!
It's coming back! 9 Hartlepool archive England face painting photos as we get ready for more World Cup drama

Who’s ready for another round of World Cup drama?

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:39 am

Can England win a major tournament this time round? Can we survive the dramas of a penalty shootout if it comes to that?

And can you remember when these smiling people got into the World Cup spirit in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2010.

It was a face painting fest and our photographer was there to get it all on camera.

Re-live the memories.

1. World Cup fever in 2010

Lots of people headed to the Indoor Market for the face painting session.

Photo: FLR

2. Fun for all the family

The photographer shoots and scores a winning photo with this great reminder from 2010.

Photo: FLR

3. So happy

Loving the smiles on the faces of these young fans.

Photo: FLR

4. Fans of the face painting

We are loving the photo memories from Middleton Grange.

Photo: FLR

HartlepoolEngland
