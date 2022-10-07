It's coming back! 9 Hartlepool archive England face painting photos as we get ready for more World Cup drama
Who’s ready for another round of World Cup drama?
Can England win a major tournament this time round? Can we survive the dramas of a penalty shootout if it comes to that?
And can you remember when these smiling people got into the World Cup spirit in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2010.
It was a face painting fest and our photographer was there to get it all on camera.
Re-live the memories.
