It’s panto time: 21 fantastic photos of Hartlepool and East Durham panto casts over the years

By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th Dec 2024, 12:03 GMT
It's officially panto season, the time of year where festive frocks and fantastic songs come to life on stage.

From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Aladdin, here are 21 photos of panto scenes over the years in Hartlepool and East Durham.

Curtain call for the production of The Wizard of Oz at the Town Hall Theatre in 2014.

1. We're off to see the Wizard

Curtain call for the production of The Wizard of Oz at the Town Hall Theatre in 2014. Photo: TY

Dorothy smiles for the camera before the Town Hall's production of The Wizard of Oz in 2014.

2. There's no place like home

Dorothy smiles for the camera before the Town Hall's production of The Wizard of Oz in 2014. Photo: TY

Big smiles for the camera in this 2014 panto.

3. Big smiles

Big smiles for the camera in this 2014 panto. Photo: Other, third party

What a lovely photo, taken in 2008.

4. Three musketeers

What a lovely photo, taken in 2008. Photo: TC

