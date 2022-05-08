It's Swimathon time! And here are 9 Hartlepool and East Durham retro photos to ensure it goes swimmingly

And we want to help you get into the spirit of the occasion with a look back at some archive swimming scenes from across Hartlepool and East Durham.

More than 450 pools across the UK are hosting Swimathon sessions until Sunday, including a number in the North East.

Find out more at https://www.swimathon.org

And in the meantime, let’s float back in time to these scenes from 2008, 2009, 2013, 2015, and more.

1. Diving into a 2009 fundraiser Pupils from Manor College of Technology were joined by swimming assistant Chris Walker a d instructor Ann Preston for this fundraising event in 2009 but who can tell us more about it? Photo: LH Photo Sales

2. Golden memories from 19 years ago Members of the Golden Flatts swimming team. Who do you recognise from 2003? Photo: LH Photo Sales

3. A 2008 memory Members of Hartlepool Swimming Club in 2008. Photo: LH Photo Sales

4. Doing great in 2015 Members of Hartlepool Swimming Club who competed in a gala in Sheffield 7 years ago. Are you among them? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales