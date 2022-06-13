It's always a poignant day. Can you spot someone you know in these photos?
It's their last day! 8 photos from the day these Hartlepool pupils left primary school in 2008

What a big day it is for any child – and their parents for that matter.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 13th June 2022, 10:54 am
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 10:55 am

It is the day they say goodbye to primary school for the last time.

Big School lies ahead and it is always a mix of emotions for everyone involved.

We have eight reminders of Hartlepool children leaving little school in 2008 so watch out for class scenes from Golden Flatts, St Teresa’s, St Joseph’s and many more besides.

1. Golden Flatts Primary

School leavers who said goodbye to Golden Flatts 14 years ago.

2. St John Vianney Primary

One last photo for these leavers at St John Vianney RC Primary School.

3. St Teresa's RC Primary

Is there a familiar face in this school photo from St Teresa's RC Primary?

4. St Joseph's Catholic Primary

Who do you recognise in this St Joseph's Catholic Primary photo from 14 years ago?

