It's their last day! 8 photos from the day these Hartlepool pupils left primary school in 2008

It is the day they say goodbye to primary school for the last time.

Big School lies ahead and it is always a mix of emotions for everyone involved.

We have eight reminders of Hartlepool children leaving little school in 2008 so watch out for class scenes from Golden Flatts, St Teresa’s, St Joseph’s and many more besides.

1. Golden Flatts Primary School leavers who said goodbye to Golden Flatts 14 years ago. Photo: TC Photo Sales

2. St John Vianney Primary One last photo for these leavers at St John Vianney RC Primary School. Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. St Teresa's RC Primary Is there a familiar face in this school photo from St Teresa's RC Primary? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. St Joseph's Catholic Primary Who do you recognise in this St Joseph's Catholic Primary photo from 14 years ago? Photo: TC Photo Sales