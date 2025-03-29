On Sunday, March 30, we will all lose an hour of sleep as the clocks jump forward an hour.
This does mean, however, that we can enjoy lighter nights as the warm weather moves in.
1 / 4
On Sunday, March 30, we will all lose an hour of sleep as the clocks jump forward an hour.
This does mean, however, that we can enjoy lighter nights as the warm weather moves in.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.