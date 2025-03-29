Let's turn back time to spot some familiar faces in Hartlepool across the decades.Let's turn back time to spot some familiar faces in Hartlepool across the decades.
It’s time: 14 retro photos of people in Hartlepool turning their clocks forward for spring

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Mar 2025, 15:38 BST
It’s time to turn your clocks forward as British Summer Time returns for 2025.

On Sunday, March 30, we will all lose an hour of sleep as the clocks jump forward an hour.

This does mean, however, that we can enjoy lighter nights as the warm weather moves in.

Dr Misra Bano, Salaam Centre manager Zeba Alam and Councillor John Lauderdale are pictured opposite a prayer clock at the Salaam Centre in 2012.

1. Prayer clock

Dr Misra Bano, Salaam Centre manager Zeba Alam and Councillor John Lauderdale are pictured opposite a prayer clock at the Salaam Centre in 2012. Photo: Other, third party

May Ellison creates her own clock in 2011.

2. Special creation

May Ellison creates her own clock in 2011. Photo: Other, third party

Fred Franklin poses for a photo with his clock in 2011.

3. Time will tell

Fred Franklin poses for a photo with his clock in 2011. Photo: Other, third party

Derek Mitchell poses next to a clock that was donated to the hospice in 2005.

4. Generous donation

Derek Mitchell poses next to a clock that was donated to the hospice in 2005. Photo: DP

