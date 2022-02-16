They are all in fine voice but can you spot someone you know?
Sing up! Nine photos of Hartlepool and East Durham people enjoying a singalong in years gone

Altogether now! We fancy a singsong and we are doing it with a look back at Hartlepool and East Durham people in fine voice over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 12:56 pm

We have 9 photos showing singers belting out a song at Throston and Clavering Primary Schools.

Live performances at Northgate and Chuch Square also feature in our retro collection.

Take a look, see if you can spot someone you know and then get in touch to share your own memories.

1. A reflection on 2005

Who can tell us more about this Sing For Health project in 2005?

2. A big day for Clavering pupils

The Clavering Primary School choir which was all set to sing at a special occasion in Birmingham 17 years ago. Who can tell us more?

3. A Throston Primary reminder

The Second Sound Wave Choir singing at Throston Primary School in 2007.

4. Time for a sea shanty

St Bega's School pupils were singing sea shanties at Northgate in this reminder from 2009.

