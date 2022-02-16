We have 9 photos showing singers belting out a song at Throston and Clavering Primary Schools.
Live performances at Northgate and Chuch Square also feature in our retro collection.
Take a look, see if you can spot someone you know and then get in touch to share your own memories.
1. A reflection on 2005
Who can tell us more about this Sing For Health project in 2005?
Photo: MH
2. A big day for Clavering pupils
The Clavering Primary School choir which was all set to sing at a special occasion in Birmingham 17 years ago. Who can tell us more?
Photo: FLR
3. A Throston Primary reminder
The Second Sound Wave Choir singing at Throston Primary School in 2007.
Photo: FLR
4. Time for a sea shanty
St Bega's School pupils were singing sea shanties at Northgate in this reminder from 2009.
Photo: TC