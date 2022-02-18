From Rogers to Leemings Garage - 8 pictures to remind you of Hartlepool businesses in decades gone by

Thanks to the Hartlepool Library Service and Hartlepool Museum Service, we can share 8 great photos with you ranging from Bernard Poveys to Leeming Garage.
Did you get your sweets from Rogers? Or perhaps your fuel from Seaton Garage. See how many of these town business scenes you remember.
1. Seaton Service Station
Seaton garage is pictured in 1962 and was demolished in the 1980s. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
2. A view of Church Street
Church Street showing various businesses but how many do you remember? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
3. Robinsons
Robinson's Coliseum building in October 1966 not long before the store was closed by Debenhams. It was demolished in 1970. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service
4. G Hughes newsagent
G.Hughes' newsagent's shop was in Raby Road opposite the Mill House public house. Remember it? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
