Kazoos at the ready - 9 Hartlepool retro jazz band photos to celebrate National Kazoo Day

It’s time to blow your own trumpet across Hartlepool and East Durham.

National Kazoo Day is on the way. Okay, so it's an American celebration but we think you’ve got plenty to shout about closer to home.

There have been so many jazz bands of note in our area and here are some that we found in the Mail archives.

There’s the Hartlepool Flamingoes, Hartlepool Zodiacs, West View Headlanders and Shotton Legionnaires.

So let’s celebrate the USA’s National Kazoo Day on January 28 by singing up about our own local stars.

1 . On parade with the Flamingos Hartlepool Flamingos led the Cleadon Village parade in 2004. Were you there? Photo: TR Photo Sales

2 . Rehearsing with the Zodiacs A 2012 scene showing (left to right) Bethany Odgers, Annis Measor and Courtney Odgers of Hartlepool Zodiacs Jazz Band during a rehearsal for the Great Britain Jazz Band Championships. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3 . On the march in Shotton The Legionnaires proudly marching 17 years ago. Remember this? Photo: DP Photo Sales

4 . Was it really 16 years ago? The Legionnaires in 2007. Does this bring back memories for you? Photo: hm Photo Sales