Kazoos at the ready - 9 Hartlepool retro jazz band photos to celebrate National Kazoo Day
It’s time to blow your own trumpet across Hartlepool and East Durham.
National Kazoo Day is on the way. Okay, so it's an American celebration but we think you’ve got plenty to shout about closer to home.
There have been so many jazz bands of note in our area and here are some that we found in the Mail archives.
There’s the Hartlepool Flamingoes, Hartlepool Zodiacs, West View Headlanders and Shotton Legionnaires.
So let’s celebrate the USA’s National Kazoo Day on January 28 by singing up about our own local stars.
