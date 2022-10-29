Life in Hartlepool 10 years ago this week - nine stories which made the headlines in 2012

Here are the Mail headlines from 10 years ago this week and it is filled with memory treats as we get ready for Halloween.

14 lucky players on Throston Tornado’s under 13s team featured on the new series of ITV show Surprise Surprise.

They got to meet the full England team, had a training session with former star Robbie Savage and got the chance to take penalties at Wembley. Were you in the team?

In the Hartlepool news 10 years ago this week.

Around 100 staff at Stagecoach North East’s Hartlepool depot, in Brenda Road, were set to receive a poppy to support the 2012 Poppy Appeal – paid for by their bosses.

The generosity of Hartlepool people was praised after they helped a foodbank with huge levels of donations before it opened. Hartlepool Foodbank, which was being supported by the Mail’s We Can Do It campaign, was on course to collect three tonnes of food before it opened later that year in December 2012.

A touch of high seas luxury was unveiled at the marina. The 41ft vessel It’ll Be Fine was available for hire for day sales or an overnight berth – with a qualified skipper provided by Hartlepool Marina.

Fright Night at Spoo-Quay in 2012.

The birthing centre at the University Hospital of Hartlepool launched a new scheme where dads could spend the first night with their newborn.

Hartlepool’s annual Fireworks and Music Spectacular was on the way and organisers said it would have a theme of movie monsters in 2012. It would include music from the films Jurassic Park, Jaws, King Kong and Monsters Inc.

Town people were among those letting their hair down at a reunion of former staff and patrons of the much-loved Club Fiesta, which was based in Norton High Street. The reunion was held at Marton Country Club.

An estimated 700 people went to Hartlepool Borough Council’s Spoo-Quay event at Hartlepool’s Maritime Experience. There was a Spoo-Quay disco and a pirate puppet show.

Allan Henderson at the wheel of the "I'll Be Fine" which was open for adventures in October 2012. Picture by FRANK REID

Four hundred new jobs were create at Clipper Logistics which officially opened at Wynyard Park. It became a hub for distribution of clothing.

This was the Hartlepool news from this time 10 years ago. If it brought back memories for you, get in touch and tell us more by emailing [email protected]

