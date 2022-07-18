Look how wonderful Hartlepool is - 9 beautiful photos of the town at night-time

From illuminated St Hilda’s on the Headland to boats at the Marina as the sun sets, it makes for a wonderful image.

We have 9 of them to share with you, showing sights across the town in the evening glow.

Take a look and if you some historic night-time images of your own, we would love to see them.

1. A balmy evening in 2016 Hartlepool Marina at sunset 6 years ago. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. September sunset A late Summer sunset over the Victoria Dock in Hartlepool. Photo: Picture by FRANK REID Photo Sales

3. A spotlight on St Hilda's Church St.Hilda's church lit up in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Reaching for the sky A crane on Hartlepool Docks reaches for the sky in an early February sunset in 2013. Photo: TY Photo Sales