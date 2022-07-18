Hartlepool pictured as the sun goes down.
Look how wonderful Hartlepool is - 9 beautiful photos of the town at night-time

How could you not love Hartlepool at its illuminated best.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 18th July 2022, 11:54 am

From illuminated St Hilda’s on the Headland to boats at the Marina as the sun sets, it makes for a wonderful image.

We have 9 of them to share with you, showing sights across the town in the evening glow.

Take a look and if you some historic night-time images of your own, we would love to see them.

1. A balmy evening in 2016

Hartlepool Marina at sunset 6 years ago.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. September sunset

A late Summer sunset over the Victoria Dock in Hartlepool.

Photo: Picture by FRANK REID

3. A spotlight on St Hilda's Church

St.Hilda's church lit up in 2015.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Reaching for the sky

A crane on Hartlepool Docks reaches for the sky in an early February sunset in 2013.

Photo: TY

