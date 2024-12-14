The tradition has become increasingly popular in recent years and they are also a great way to stay cosy at this chilly time of year.
We have delved into our photo archives to look back at some of the people who have stood out in their best seasonal sweaters.
1. MixCollage-14-Dec-2024-04-15-PM-5996.jpg
Some of the people who appeared in the Mail in years gone by wearing their best Christmas jumpers. Photo: Mail/UGC
2. Pictured wearing their Christmas jumpers are Kevin Kelly and Valerie Wood who are shown with some of the items that were on sale on their white elephant stall.
Kevin Kelly and Valerie Wood wearing their jumpers while holding a white elephant stall on the Headland in 2012. Photo: Festive couple
3. Getting in the Christmas spirit
English Martyrs sixth form students wearing their Christmas jumpers in 2013. Photo: Mail
4. Looking good
Staff at Evans Halshaw on Brenda Road wore Christmas jumpers to work to raise funds for a local children's ward in 2013. At the front was boss Paul Walker with his dog Max. Photo: TY
