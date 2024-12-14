Looking back at 17 great Hartlepool Christmas jumper photos

With the big day fast approaching, many of us are wearing our Christmas jumpers to help get into the festive spirit.

The tradition has become increasingly popular in recent years and they are also a great way to stay cosy at this chilly time of year.

We have delved into our photo archives to look back at some of the people who have stood out in their best seasonal sweaters.

Kevin Kelly and Valerie Wood wearing their jumpers while holding a white elephant stall on the Headland in 2012.

English Martyrs sixth form students wearing their Christmas jumpers in 2013.

Staff at Evans Halshaw on Brenda Road wore Christmas jumpers to work to raise funds for a local children's ward in 2013. At the front was boss Paul Walker with his dog Max.

Staff at Evans Halshaw on Brenda Road wore Christmas jumpers to work to raise funds for a local children's ward in 2013. At the front was boss Paul Walker with his dog Max.

