Some of the scenes from Hartlepool in 2004.Some of the scenes from Hartlepool in 2004.
Some of the scenes from Hartlepool in 2004.

Looking back at life in Hartlepool in 2004 in these 15 retro photos

Time flies when you’re having fun. Can you believe the scenes and stories in these pictures are now 20 years old?
By Mark Payne
Published 6th Apr 2024, 16:38 BST

Were you or your child starting at school in 2004 or enjoying Hartlepool Carnival?

Scroll on to see if they stir any memories.

These fresh-faced youngsters were excited to be starting at Clavering Primary School back in January 2004.

1. Clavering New Starters

These fresh-faced youngsters were excited to be starting at Clavering Primary School back in January 2004. Photo: OP

Photo Sales
Do you remember this dramatic fire at Hartlepool docks in July 20 years ago?

2. Docks fire

Do you remember this dramatic fire at Hartlepool docks in July 20 years ago? Photo: TC

Photo Sales
St Hilda's Church is visible in the background as firefighters battled the 2004 blaze.

3. Fire rages

St Hilda's Church is visible in the background as firefighters battled the 2004 blaze. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
The much-missed Neale Cooper modelled Hartlepool United's new strip at Victoria Park in 2004.

4. Pools strip

The much-missed Neale Cooper modelled Hartlepool United's new strip at Victoria Park in 2004. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool