Were you or your child starting at school in 2004 or enjoying Hartlepool Carnival?
Scroll on to see if they stir any memories.
1. Clavering New Starters
These fresh-faced youngsters were excited to be starting at Clavering Primary School back in January 2004. Photo: OP
2. Docks fire
Do you remember this dramatic fire at Hartlepool docks in July 20 years ago? Photo: TC
3. Fire rages
St Hilda's Church is visible in the background as firefighters battled the 2004 blaze. Photo: TC
4. Pools strip
The much-missed Neale Cooper modelled Hartlepool United's new strip at Victoria Park in 2004. Photo: FLR