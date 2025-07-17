Just some of the holiday fun we have captured over the years.placeholder image
Looking back at summer holiday fun in Hartlepool with these nostalgic pictures

By Mark Payne
Published 17th Jul 2025, 14:59 BST
School is out and people are heading off on holiday.

But there is no need to travel far, especially with the current beautiful weather.

To highlight the point, here are a selection of pictures of people enjoying the summer holidays on their doorstep from years gone by.

Do you remember what you were doing in the years these photos were taken?

Nine-month-old Sebastian Little opposite a vintage cars on display during in Greatham in August 2013.

Nine-month-old Sebastian Little opposite a vintage cars on display during in Greatham in August 2013. Photo: Mail

Five-year-old Millie Moor taking part in a Butterflies and Bangles event at Hartlepool Central Library in Hartlepool with her Nana Jean Moore in August 2015.

Five-year-old Millie Moor taking part in a Butterflies and Bangles event at Hartlepool Central Library in Hartlepool with her Nana Jean Moore in August 2015. Photo: David James Wood

Children take part in a den building session at Summerhill in 2015.

Children take part in a den building session at Summerhill in 2015. Photo: David James Wood

Children join in arts and crafts holiday fun at Hartlepool's Central Library in 2009. CATCHLINE HM3009LIBRARYFUN

Children join in arts and crafts holiday fun at Hartlepool's Central Library in 2009. CATCHLINE HM3009LIBRARYFUN Photo: LH

