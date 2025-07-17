But there is no need to travel far, especially with the current beautiful weather.
To highlight the point, here are a selection of pictures of people enjoying the summer holidays on their doorstep from years gone by.
Do you remember what you were doing in the years these photos were taken?
1. Little car fan
Nine-month-old Sebastian Little opposite a vintage cars on display during in Greatham in August 2013. Photo: Mail
2. Butterflies and bangles
Five-year-old Millie Moor taking part in a Butterflies and Bangles event at Hartlepool Central Library in Hartlepool with her Nana Jean Moore in August 2015. Photo: David James Wood
3. Den building
Children take part in a den building session at Summerhill in 2015. Photo: David James Wood
4. Hands on fun
Children join in arts and crafts holiday fun at Hartlepool's Central Library in 2009. CATCHLINE HM3009LIBRARYFUN Photo: LH
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.