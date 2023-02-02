News you can trust since 1877
Cross country scenes which could bring back memories of your own school days.
Love it or loathe it - 11 photos of cross country running in Hartlepool and East Durham

It was one of those school sessions you either loathed or loved.

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 1:40pm

Cross country running was definitely an acquired taste, especially on a winter morning when you sploshed through muddy fields.

Or worse, there were the winter days when you battled to stay upright on icy lanes.

Here are nine cross country scenes to take you back to those unforgettable days from High Tunstall in 2007 to Summerhill in 2008 and 2010.

1. Athletic at Summerhil

The Hartlepool Junior Schools Cross Country Championships in 2010. Were you at the event at Summerhill?

2. Taking the lead at High Tunstall

Back to 2007 for this look at a cross country race at High Tunstall College of Science.

3. A fast start

A close fought race in the Hartlepool Junior Schools event in 2010.

4. Through the Summerhill puddles

Cross country running under way at Summerhill in 2008.

