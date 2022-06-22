Winning pictures from the past but are you in them?
Winning pictures from the past but are you in them?

Mams and dads at sports days in Hartlepool - were you pictured at your little one's big day?

We’ve got mums, dads, grandmas and grandads – and they are all pictured at a school sports day.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:46 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:46 pm

What could be better than spending a day watching your

We’ve got mam and dad races at Cheeky Monkeys as well as parents cheering on from the sidelines at Sacred Heart, Greatham Primary and Wingate Juniors.

On your marks for a trip back in time.

1. Ready to compete in 2015

Mums and nanas line up for a photograph before they compete in the Cheeky Monkeys sports day 7 years ago.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

2. Bring on the dads - and grandads!

All smiles from the dads and grandads before they compete in the Cheeky Monkeys sports day in 2015.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

3. Cheering from the sidelines at Greatham

Were you pictured at the Greatham Primary sports day 8 years ago?

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

4. Lots of support at Sacred Heart Primary

Looking on during the Sacred Hearts Primary School sports day at Grayfields in 2018.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3