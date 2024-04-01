Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Man’s best friend: 25 retro photos of locals and their dogs in Hartlepool across the decades

Do you recognise any human or pooch in these photos?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Apr 2024, 13:58 BST

Scores of people have been photographed over the decades alongside their pooches, come rain, wind or shine.

Three boys found this lost dog in 2003.

1. Three musketeers

Three boys found this lost dog in 2003. Photo: TC

A god micro-chipping scheme launched in 2003. Pictured are Denise Gilgallon, from the NCDL, dog warden Mick Lapworth, from Hartlepool Borough Council, and Potsy the dog.

2. Dog micro-chipping

A god micro-chipping scheme launched in 2003. Pictured are Denise Gilgallon, from the NCDL, dog warden Mick Lapworth, from Hartlepool Borough Council, and Potsy the dog. Photo: Wood

Alan Hepworth poses for a photo with his dog Barnie in 2008.

3. Man and his dog

Alan Hepworth poses for a photo with his dog Barnie in 2008. Photo: Frank Reid

Members of the public enjoy a dog show at Summerhill Country Park in 2007.

4. Summerhill dog show

Members of the public enjoy a dog show at Summerhill Country Park in 2007. Photo: Frank Reid

