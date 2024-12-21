Three of the picture from our archives of Hartlepool's White House pub.Three of the picture from our archives of Hartlepool's White House pub.
'Mine's a pint' - 17 nostalgic pictures of staff and customers at Hartlepool's White House pub

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 21st Dec 2024, 16:33 GMT
Hartlepool’s White House pub is a landmark building revered by drinkers and diners across town.

Here we delve into our archives to toast the Wooler Road watering hole with these nostalgic photos.

Manager Dave McCann, left, is pictured with Tracey Cafferkey and Sue Gray during a charity cheque presentation in 2003.

1. Charity presentation

Manager Dave McCann, left, is pictured with Tracey Cafferkey and Sue Gray during a charity cheque presentation in 2003. Photo: TC

Friends enjoy an afternoon at The White House in 2007.

2. Afternoon tea

Friends enjoy an afternoon at The White House in 2007. Photo: LH

Staff toast a real ale award from Camra in 2003.

3. Ale smiles

Staff toast a real ale award from Camra in 2003. Photo: TC

Bar staff in 2006.

4. Ready to serve

Bar staff in 2006. Photo: LH

News you can trust since 1877
