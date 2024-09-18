Cycle to School Week encourages pupils to choose cycling as a fun, healthy and environmentally-friendly way to get to school, and is enjoyed by pupils across the UK.
Here then are 22 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives of people out and about in Hartlepool on their bikes.
1. Charity ride
Locals get ready to take part in a charity bike ride in 2008. Photo: TC
2. Cycle to Work Day
Hartlepool Borough Council staff Nadine Reynolds, Alistair Rae, Ellie Muir and Kate Ainger make their way down Victoria Road as they take part in the Cycle To Work Day Event in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Carnival time
The Hartlepool Carnival cycle races were once a popular event on the Oaksway estate where one is pictured about to start back in 1953. Photo: Other, third party
4. Coast to coast
Hartlepool volunteer RNLI crew members take part in the coast to coast cycle ride in 2013. Pictured are Mike Craddy, Matt Blanchard, Tom Collins, Andy Johnson, Robbie Maiden and Darren Killick. Photo: Other, third party
