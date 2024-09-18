Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
National Cycle to School Week: Here are 22 photos of people getting on their bikes in Hartlepool over the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Sep 2024, 12:18 BST
National Cycle to School Week 2024 is taking place from Monday, September 23, until Friday, September 27.

Cycle to School Week encourages pupils to choose cycling as a fun, healthy and environmentally-friendly way to get to school, and is enjoyed by pupils across the UK.

Here then are 22 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives of people out and about in Hartlepool on their bikes.

Locals get ready to take part in a charity bike ride in 2008.

1. Charity ride

Locals get ready to take part in a charity bike ride in 2008. Photo: TC

Hartlepool Borough Council staff Nadine Reynolds, Alistair Rae, Ellie Muir and Kate Ainger make their way down Victoria Road as they take part in the Cycle To Work Day Event in 2015.

2. Cycle to Work Day

Hartlepool Borough Council staff Nadine Reynolds, Alistair Rae, Ellie Muir and Kate Ainger make their way down Victoria Road as they take part in the Cycle To Work Day Event in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid

The Hartlepool Carnival cycle races were once a popular event on the Oaksway estate where one is pictured about to start back in 1953.

3. Carnival time

The Hartlepool Carnival cycle races were once a popular event on the Oaksway estate where one is pictured about to start back in 1953. Photo: Other, third party

Hartlepool volunteer RNLI crew members take part in the coast to coast cycle ride in 2013. Pictured are Mike Craddy, Matt Blanchard, Tom Collins, Andy Johnson, Robbie Maiden and Darren Killick.

4. Coast to coast

Hartlepool volunteer RNLI crew members take part in the coast to coast cycle ride in 2013. Pictured are Mike Craddy, Matt Blanchard, Tom Collins, Andy Johnson, Robbie Maiden and Darren Killick. Photo: Other, third party

