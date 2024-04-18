National Tea Day is observed in the United Kingdom every year on April 21 and this year it falls on a Sunday.
It is celebrated in tea rooms, hotels, pubs and cafés through special events, and people have also been known to take part in charitable fundraising events in its honour across the country.
Here then, are 23 photos of people across Hartlepool enjoying a cup of tea.
1. Cup of tea
Skipper Calvyn Whitehand (right) has a cup of tea with crew member John Havers-Smith in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Tea anyone
Tea ladies pictured at the Greatham Community Centre event in 2013. Photo: Other, third party
3. Generous donation
Hartlepool and District Hospice nursing sister Denise Shepherd pours a cup of tea for golden wedding anniversary couple Brian and Sylvia Blackwood, who raised £650 for the Hospice in 2012. Photo: TY
4. Tea for two
These two ladies pick out the perfect spot to get a glimpse of the Queen during her visit to the town in 1977. Photo: Other, third party