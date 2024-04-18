Do you recognise any familiar faces here?Do you recognise any familiar faces here?
National Tea Day: 23 photos of people across Hartlepool enjoying a cup of tea over the decades

Do you recognise anyone?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Apr 2024, 15:33 BST

National Tea Day is observed in the United Kingdom every year on April 21 and this year it falls on a Sunday.

It is celebrated in tea rooms, hotels, pubs and cafés through special events, and people have also been known to take part in charitable fundraising events in its honour across the country.

Here then, are 23 photos of people across Hartlepool enjoying a cup of tea.

Skipper Calvyn Whitehand (right) has a cup of tea with crew member John Havers-Smith in 2012.

Skipper Calvyn Whitehand (right) has a cup of tea with crew member John Havers-Smith in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Tea ladies pictured at the Greatham Community Centre event in 2013.

Tea ladies pictured at the Greatham Community Centre event in 2013. Photo: Other, third party

Hartlepool and District Hospice nursing sister Denise Shepherd pours a cup of tea for golden wedding anniversary couple Brian and Sylvia Blackwood, who raised £650 for the Hospice in 2012.

Hartlepool and District Hospice nursing sister Denise Shepherd pours a cup of tea for golden wedding anniversary couple Brian and Sylvia Blackwood, who raised £650 for the Hospice in 2012. Photo: TY

These two ladies pick out the perfect spot to get a glimpse of the Queen during her visit to the town in 1977.

These two ladies pick out the perfect spot to get a glimpse of the Queen during her visit to the town in 1977. Photo: Other, third party

