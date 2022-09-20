News you can trust since 1877
Having a wonderful time at Saltholme. Is there someone you know in one of these photos?
Nine archive photos from a wonderful nature reserve which wants Hartlepool pupils to get along

Super Saltholme has provided us with many treats over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 1:23 pm

The animals, the views, the nature trails and the celebrity visitors have all made the headlines over the years.

Now the nature reserve is hoping pupils from Hartlepool will come along to learn more about the great outdoors.

It’s a chance to take in some impressive scenery and if you need more inspiration, take a look at these photos of RSPB Saltholme from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

1. Special moments in 2017

Back to 2017 for the Lambing Live event at RSPB Saltholme with manager Caroline Found in the picture.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. H'Angus has a great time

A new playground at Saltholme and Hartlepool United mascot H'Angus was loving the official opening of it in 2009.

Photo: LH

3. Creative in 2013

It's not just the great outdoors which can be enjoyed at Saltholme. Here are Sarah Kaye (Field Teacher Intern), Matthew Stevens and his granddad Fred Pratt making bird nesting pots inside the RSPB centre in 2013.

Photo: FRANK REID

4. Kate takes a look round

TV presenter Kate Humble was on camera when she visited Saltholme in 2009.

Photo: TC

