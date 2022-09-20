Nine archive photos from a wonderful nature reserve which wants Hartlepool pupils to get along
Super Saltholme has provided us with many treats over the years.
The animals, the views, the nature trails and the celebrity visitors have all made the headlines over the years.
Now the nature reserve is hoping pupils from Hartlepool will come along to learn more about the great outdoors.
It’s a chance to take in some impressive scenery and if you need more inspiration, take a look at these photos of RSPB Saltholme from the Hartlepool Mail archives.
