Nine archive photos from Greatham - from toe tappers to floral experts

The answer is Greatham and they have all appeared in photos in the village in the past.

We found these nine retro photos in the Hartlepool Mail archives and they also include a strawberry fair at the primary school in 2015, as well as toe-tapping dancers at the community centre.

Join us on a journey back in time as we put the retro spotlight on another neighbourhood.

1. A glowing memory from 2006 The Greatham School candle service 15 years ago. Do you recognise the pupils in the picture? Photo: TC Photo Sales

2. Stepping back to 2010 Dawn Hindle, Jean Procter and Celia Legg were on the lookout for old tap shoes in 2010. Who can tell us more? Photo: CL Photo Sales

3. Floral in 2004 A reminder of Greatham In Bloom 17 years ago. Remember this? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Poppin back to 2015 Pupils at Greatham Primary School were taking part in their school play, Mary Poppinsin 2015. Pictured left to right are Eleanor Dangerfield, Errin Whitton, Chloe Hutchinson, Maddie Innes and Erin Alderson. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales