Nine archive photos from Owton Manor Primary - from the day you made daffodils to 3D films

The answer is they were all scenes at Owton Manor Primary School in Hartlepool which were captured on camera by Mail photographers.
They were also there when the school held a globe-travelling geography day in 2010 and pupils visited the war memorial in 2005.
The question is – do you remember any of these scenes? Take a look.
1. Geography day
Learning about the world on Geography Day in 2010.
Photo: FLR
2. A thrilling movie in 2010
Can you recognise the pupils who were watching a 3-D film at the school 12 years ago?
Photo: TC
3. A brush with 2003
Can you identify the young artists in the art gallery 19 years ago?
Photo: LH
4. Creative in 2008
Pupils created their own daffodil in this event from 14 years ago.
Photo: TC