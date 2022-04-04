9 school archive photos for you to enjoy.
9 school archive photos for you to enjoy.

Nine archive photos from Owton Manor Primary - from the day you made daffodils to 3D films

A giant daffodil, sponsored bike ride and a 3D film. What do they have in common?

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 4th April 2022, 5:23 pm

The answer is they were all scenes at Owton Manor Primary School in Hartlepool which were captured on camera by Mail photographers.

They were also there when the school held a globe-travelling geography day in 2010 and pupils visited the war memorial in 2005.

The question is – do you remember any of these scenes? Take a look.

1. Geography day

Learning about the world on Geography Day in 2010.

Photo: FLR

Photo Sales

2. A thrilling movie in 2010

Can you recognise the pupils who were watching a 3-D film at the school 12 years ago?

Photo: TC

Photo Sales

3. A brush with 2003

Can you identify the young artists in the art gallery 19 years ago?

Photo: LH

Photo Sales

4. Creative in 2008

Pupils created their own daffodil in this event from 14 years ago.

Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3