Nine famous people we have seen in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre - did you meet them?
What do the Queen, Jimmy White, an Emmerdale star, Corrie star and a Big Brother winner have in common?
The answer is they all visited Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and got a great reception when they got here.
Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, James Martin, Jeff Hordley, Jonty Hearnden, and Barbara Knox all share the honour of meeting the great people of Hartlepool.
Were you in the picture with these and more? Have a look through our feature and find out more.
