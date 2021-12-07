Nine fashionably festive Christmas jumper scenes from Hartlepool's past

So how about a bit of a reminder of Christmas jumper scenes we’ve loved over the years in Hartlepool and East Durham.
We have archive photos from McDonald's in Burn Road, Grange Primary School, Evans Halshaw, and Holy Trinity School.
And what an array of jumpers they are. Take a look for yourself and see if you can spot someone you know.
1. Brilliant in Burn Road
Katie Mahoney, Ross Kidson, Adam Dobson, Rachael Callaghan, Denise Noble, Kym Thompson and Jordan Readman pictured during the Mcdonalds Burn Road charity Christmas jumper day in 2015.
Photo: FRANK REID
2. Happy times at Holy Trinity
Children from Holy Trinity School in Seaton Carew wore home-made Christmas jumpers to school in 2013. Remember this?
Photo: TY
3. Great at Grange Primary
Grange Primary School pupils wearing christmas jumpers and different costumes in 2014. Who can tell us more?
Photo: Stu Norton
4. So many super sweaters
Let's hear it for the top-class jumpers at Holy Trinity School in 2013.
Photo: TY