An extra large crop of wonderful jumper memories. Join us on a journey back in time.
An extra large crop of wonderful jumper memories. Join us on a journey back in time.

Nine fashionably festive Christmas jumper scenes from Hartlepool's past

It’s almost here! We are talking about Christmas Jumper Day and it arrives on December 10.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:09 pm

So how about a bit of a reminder of Christmas jumper scenes we’ve loved over the years in Hartlepool and East Durham.

We have archive photos from McDonald's in Burn Road, Grange Primary School, Evans Halshaw, and Holy Trinity School.

And what an array of jumpers they are. Take a look for yourself and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Brilliant in Burn Road

Katie Mahoney, Ross Kidson, Adam Dobson, Rachael Callaghan, Denise Noble, Kym Thompson and Jordan Readman pictured during the Mcdonalds Burn Road charity Christmas jumper day in 2015.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

2. Happy times at Holy Trinity

Children from Holy Trinity School in Seaton Carew wore home-made Christmas jumpers to school in 2013. Remember this?

Photo: TY

Photo Sales

3. Great at Grange Primary

Grange Primary School pupils wearing christmas jumpers and different costumes in 2014. Who can tell us more?

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. So many super sweaters

Let's hear it for the top-class jumpers at Holy Trinity School in 2013.

Photo: TY

Photo Sales
HartlepoolEast DurhamMcDonald's
Next Page
Page 1 of 3