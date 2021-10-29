Nine former cinemas and theatres loved in Hartlepool

How about the theatre? We have both thanks to this retro selection of photos which come to use from the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

They show former favourites such as the Lex, Gaeity, Northerns and Gaumont.

And did you know that there was even a cinema which existed in Hartlepool but never opened. Take a look.

1. The ABC The now demolished ABC Cinema was in Raby Road. Did you see any good films there? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service Photo: Hartlepool Library Service Photo Sales

2. The Comet The Comet Cinema, which never opened, was at the junction of Thorpe Street and Old Cemetery Road. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service Photo Sales

3. The Northerns The Northerns Cinema was on York Road. It stood on the junction of Villiers Street where the Central Library is now. This picture was taken in April 1960. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service Photo Sales

4. The Queens This photo of the Queens Cinema, Lumley Street, was taken in 1964. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service Photo Sales