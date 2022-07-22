There's plenty of days to celebrate with tributes to dessert, archaeology, and more on the way.
Nine great days you can celebrate in Hartlepool and East Durham - and it includes coffee, burgers and dessert!

Do you love burgers, coffee and cupcakes?

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 12:24 pm

Then there’s a special day for you on the way and it’s a chance to celebrate.

Cupcake Day, Potato Day, and Burger Day are all approaching.

So are Eat An Extra Dessert Day, Fitness Day and Bookshop Day, not to mention Love Parks Week.

To get you in the spirit, we have 9 Hartlepool and East Durham photos to help you celebrate them all. See if you can spot someone you know in these retro scenes.

1. UK Coffee Week

St Aidan's Primary School pupils and staff were serving up brews at a coffee morning held at the school a decade ago. UK Coffee Week arrives from October 17.

Photo: FRANK REID

2. National Fitness Day

Let's shape up with a celebration of National Fitness Day on September 28. To get you in the spirit, here is a health and fitness course at the Howletch campus of East Durham and Houghall College in 2006.

Photo: DP

3. Eat An Extra Dessert Day

Apple pie for Jessie Egglestone in 2009 and it was Sandra Pearson and Mary Smith, right, who served it. But if you want to try a tasty bite to eat, why not celebrate Eat An Extra Dessert Day. It arrives on September 4.

Photo: FLR

4. National Potato Day

Les Hodgeman from Youngs Fish and Chip shop served a fish and chip lunch to Dyke House Sports and Technology College pupils Ben Hall, Daniel Simons, Matthew Lambert and Poppy-Jo Wharton at the end of their fancy dress walk for charity in 2012. Chip in with your memories as we get ready to celebrate National Potato Day on August 19.

Photo: FRANK REID

