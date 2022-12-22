News you can trust since 1877
Life in Hartlepool 26 years ago. Remember it?
Nine memories from 1996 - the year when a special worker began patrolling the streets outside Hartlepool's Fens Primary School

Loved by staff and teachers alike. That’s Christine Bassett who worked on school crossings at Fens Primary School for 28 years.

By Chris Cordner
46 minutes ago

And as she retires, we say congratulations Christine with a look back to some Hartlepool Mail highlights from the year you first became a star of safety in 1996.

Fens Primary put on a production called The Haunted Man that year and we have got reminders of it.

It’s the year when we thought it was coming home. Euro 96 had us all believing and we’ve got fans on tenterhooks at the Sports Bar in Park Road.

And we have got memories from other schools in town including Brierton and Clavering. Take a look.

1. A talented Fens Primary cast

Some of the cast of the Fens Primary production of The Haunted Man in 1996.

Photo: hm

2. Brilliant at Brierton

The day a New York star came to Brierton Comprehensive in 1996. Ira Bernstein was pictured with pupils Catherine Proud, Helen Cook, Gill Horsley and Sara Bell.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

3. A photocall at Fens Primary

Some more faces from a 1996 production of The Haunted Man at Fens Primary.

Photo: hm

4. Tense in the Sport Bar

An emotional scene at the Sports Bar in Park Road where England supporters had gathered to watch the 1996 UEFA European Football Championship semi final against Germany.

Photo: hm

