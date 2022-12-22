Nine memories from 1996 - the year when a special worker began patrolling the streets outside Hartlepool's Fens Primary School
Loved by staff and teachers alike. That’s Christine Bassett who worked on school crossings at Fens Primary School for 28 years.
And as she retires, we say congratulations Christine with a look back to some Hartlepool Mail highlights from the year you first became a star of safety in 1996.
Fens Primary put on a production called The Haunted Man that year and we have got reminders of it.
It’s the year when we thought it was coming home. Euro 96 had us all believing and we’ve got fans on tenterhooks at the Sports Bar in Park Road.
And we have got memories from other schools in town including Brierton and Clavering. Take a look.
