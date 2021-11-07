Nine more views of how Hartlepool's streets used to look in decades gone by

It is a chance to re-live the cars, shops and fashions of decades gone by and all these photos come to us courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.
This time, we are heading to Avenue Road, Lynn Street, Dene Street, Fawcett Road and Park Road.
Join us and see how different the town used to look decades ago.
1. Avenue Road
Children on a summer playscheme in 1980, pictured in Avenue Road. It is believed they were waiting for a bus at the time. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service
2. Hart Lane and Raby Road
The corner of Hart Lane and Raby Road, and the church in the background is the now demolished Hart Road Methodist Church. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
Photo: Hartlepool Library Service
3. Adelaide Street
Adelaide Street in 1961 in a photo looking from Lynn Street towards George Street, before the houses were due to face demolition. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service
4. Park Road
Mason's garage in Park Road in 1928. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
Photo: Hartlepool Library Service