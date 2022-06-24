Nine national days you could celebrate in Hartlepool - and there's chocolate, wine and ice cream involved!

Who knew! There’s even a national day for people who fancy having an extra dessert.
We have decided to celebrate them all with a look back at some great days from Hartlepool’s past.
Get ready for a feast of custard, chocolate, poetry, books and fitness!
1. National Wine and Cheese Day
A toast to Wine Day at King John's Tavern in 2006 with manager Duncan Brydie in the picture. Has it given you a taste for National Wine and Cheese Day this year? It's on July 25.
Photo: FLR
2. National Potato Day
We have got an eye on National Potato Day which arrives on August 19. In the meantime, let's re-live the memories of a potato picking day at Golden Flatts Primary School in 2009. CATCHLINE HM4309HARVEST
Photo: LH
3. National Fitness Day
If you fancy getting into shape, it's National Fitness Day on September 28. Closer to home, fitness instructors l-r Cheryl Laycock, Tracy Evans and Jill Patchcott were trying out the bouncy fitness shoes the Life Centre, High Tunstall, in 2015.
Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady
4. National Bookshop Day
A reminder of the day The Works opened in Hartlepool in 2005. If you are a bookworm, you can celebrate National Bookshop Day on October 1.
Photo: DP