Free ice cream for these Fens Primary School pupils in 2006. Who can tell us more about this great event? And while you're at it, why not put World Ice Cream Day in your diary. It is on July 17.
Nine national days you could celebrate in Hartlepool - and there's chocolate, wine and ice cream involved!

Fancy a celebration. There’s plenty of reasons to celebrate with national days for hot dogs, ice cream, wine and potatoes on the way.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 24th June 2022, 11:28 am

Who knew! There’s even a national day for people who fancy having an extra dessert.

We have decided to celebrate them all with a look back at some great days from Hartlepool’s past.

Get ready for a feast of custard, chocolate, poetry, books and fitness!

1. National Wine and Cheese Day

A toast to Wine Day at King John's Tavern in 2006 with manager Duncan Brydie in the picture. Has it given you a taste for National Wine and Cheese Day this year? It's on July 25.

2. National Potato Day

We have got an eye on National Potato Day which arrives on August 19. In the meantime, let's re-live the memories of a potato picking day at Golden Flatts Primary School in 2009. CATCHLINE HM4309HARVEST

3. National Fitness Day

If you fancy getting into shape, it's National Fitness Day on September 28. Closer to home, fitness instructors l-r Cheryl Laycock, Tracy Evans and Jill Patchcott were trying out the bouncy fitness shoes the Life Centre, High Tunstall, in 2015.

4. National Bookshop Day

A reminder of the day The Works opened in Hartlepool in 2005. If you are a bookworm, you can celebrate National Bookshop Day on October 1.

