Nine photos of retro recycling heroes across Hartlepool and East Durham
You just love doing your bit for the environment in Hartlepool and East Durham.
Recycle Week is well under way and it aims to get us thinking about whether we could all recycle more.
Perhaps we could take a lesson or two from these green-thinking people who made good use of everything from paper bags to Christmas cards in the past.
We’ve got archive photos from St Bega’s School, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, St Helen’s Primary and the Manor West Centre.
Take a look.
Page 1 of 3