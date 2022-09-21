News you can trust since 1877
They all did their bit for the environment. Recognise them?
Nine photos of retro recycling heroes across Hartlepool and East Durham

You just love doing your bit for the environment in Hartlepool and East Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:04 pm

Recycle Week is well under way and it aims to get us thinking about whether we could all recycle more.

Perhaps we could take a lesson or two from these green-thinking people who made good use of everything from paper bags to Christmas cards in the past.

We’ve got archive photos from St Bega’s School, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, St Helen’s Primary and the Manor West Centre.

Take a look.

1. Does this ring a bell?

Recycling mobile phones at the Manor West Centre in 2005.

Photo: MH

2. Going hi-tech at St Joseph's

Saying hi to the recycling robot which visited St Joseph' School in Hartlepool in 2004.

Photo: LH

3. Retro on the roundabout

The Education Centre's environment roundabout was in town in 2005. Remember this?

Photo: LH

4. Shooting back to 2006

A recycling event with a football theme in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre 16 years ago. Were you there

Photo: LH

