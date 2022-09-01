Nine photos of your loved ones on their first day at school in Hartlepool in 2008 - your chance to re-live a special day
Can you believe it. Fourteen years have passed since these little ones started school.
What a day it was for all these children and their families when they stepped in to the classroom for the first time in 2008.
They looked pristine in their new school uniforms as they began their big day at schools from St Aidan’s to Fens and West Park to Holy Trinity in Seaton.
As another generation of new starters gets ready to start school, let’s re-live the day these loved ones began school.
