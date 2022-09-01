News you can trust since 1877
Back into the classroom for these 2008 photos.
Nine photos of your loved ones on their first day at school in Hartlepool in 2008 - your chance to re-live a special day

Can you believe it. Fourteen years have passed since these little ones started school.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:26 am

What a day it was for all these children and their families when they stepped in to the classroom for the first time in 2008.

They looked pristine in their new school uniforms as they began their big day at schools from St Aidan’s to Fens and West Park to Holy Trinity in Seaton.

As another generation of new starters gets ready to start school, let’s re-live the day these loved ones began school.

1. West Park Primary

How many of these new starters do you recognise from West Park Primary School in 2008?

2. St Aidan's Primary

New starters at St Aidan's Primary in 2008. Don't they look smart.

3. Lynnfield Primary

Lots of faces to recognise at Lynnfield Primary in this photo from 14 years ago.

4. Holy Trinity Primary, Seaton Carew

A wonderful photo from Holy Trinity Primary but who do you recognise?

