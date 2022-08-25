Nine pictures of Hartlepool streets from decades past - see how much they have changed

News you can trust since 1877
Familiar names but do you recognise these Hartlepool streets when they looked like this?
We are going on a trip down your street – but as it looked in the past.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 1:02 pm

Hart Lane, Raby Road, Mainsforth Terrace, Burn Road and Clark Street may all be familiar Hartlepool names.

But do you remember them when they looked like this?

We have the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service for this step back in time.

So if you lived in town back in the day, take a look at a street scene which might bring back memories.

1. Raby Road

An early 1960s view showing the corner of the Chester Hotel, Gales Garage and two West Hartlepool Corporation buses.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

2. Hart Lane

The corner of Hart Lane and Raby Road with the now demolished Hart Road Methodist Church also in the picture. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

3. Burn Road

Houses at the bottom of Burn Road with Bedford Street, Seamer Street, the council destructor chimney and the tower of St Aidan's Church all in view. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

4. Bedford Street

Looking towards Bedford Street, with Seamer Street and Cromwell Street also in the picture. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

