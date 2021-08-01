Nine pictures of muddy memories on this Hartlepool challenge
We are slipping back in time for memories of an event with mountains of mud.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 4:55 am
It was a muddy obstacle challenge in 2018 and dozens of you from High Tunstall College of Science and Technology took part.
Meanwhile, children from other schools came along to give their support in tremendous style.
Did you take part? Why was the challenge held and did you enjoy the day with a difference? Tell us more after you have taken a look at these photos.
