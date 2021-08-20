Did you spend a Saturday at the morning matinee? Or was a trip to Brett’s sweet shop for a quarter of your favourites more your thing?

We asked the Mail readers to share their favourite spots in Hartlepool for spending their childhood weekends.

From a new read at Frank Wright’s to a Saturday lunch at the Windsor restaurant – here are some of your top picks.

1. The Windsor Pictured here in 1993 - was it one of your favourite stops? Jo Lynne said: Windsor's restaurant for a cheese scone.

2. The Northerns The Northerns was in York Road. Bob Mincher said: The Northerns picture house, sat on wooden benches. Picture: Hartlepool Museum Service.

3. The Odeon Tommy Hall said: The Odeon cinema Saturday morning club.

4. Frank Wright Which book were you choosing? Pam Mckenna said: Frank Wright's for a Ladybird book.