We asked the Mail readers to share their favourite spots in Hartlepool for spending their childhood weekends.
From a new read at Frank Wright’s to a Saturday lunch at the Windsor restaurant – here are some of your top picks.
1. The Windsor
Pictured here in 1993 - was it one of your favourite stops? Jo Lynne said: Windsor’s restaurant for a cheese scone.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. The Northerns
The Northerns was in York Road. Bob Mincher said: The Northerns picture house, sat on wooden benches. Picture: Hartlepool Museum Service.
Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service
3. The Odeon
Tommy Hall said: The Odeon cinema Saturday morning club.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Frank Wright
Which book were you choosing? Pam Mckenna said: Frank Wright's for a Ladybird book.
Photo: JPIMedia