Nine reminders of the times you took on a mega challenge in Hartlepool and East Durham

We scoured the Hartlepool Mail archives for a selection of images from people who took on top tasks – either for fun or for charity – in years gone by.

Here are nine of them, from a Mecca task on the treadmill to children on a chatterbox challenge.

There’s the people pictured in a hit-the-crossbar event to volunteers who tried the Ice Bucket Challenge at Tesco in Hartlepool.

There’s plenty of television challenges at the moment to get your attention such as Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins, Celebrity Masterchef, and Strictly Come Dancing is back soon too.

In the meantime, feast your eyes on these challenges closer to home.

1. A goal with a difference at English Martyrs Pupils at English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College took part in a Global Goals event in 2015. The challenge involved spinning around a football then taking a shot a goal. Remember it? Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Up for a challenge at Talking Tots Back to 2008 for this view of the Chatterbox Challenge which took place at Talking Tots in Seaton Carew. Is there someone you know in the photo? Photo: GW Photo Sales

3. So cool in 2014 Liberty staff (left to right) Jamie Short, Alison Thornhill, Leisa Smith, Michelle McKenzie, Yasmin Smith and Kate Bell taking part in their Ice Bucket Challenge. Does this bring back memories from 7 years ago? Photo: FRANK REID 2014 Photo Sales

4. Stepping up in 2014 Andrea Douglas training for a charity step challenge as Jason Elliott and Craig Griffiths look on. Who can tell us more about this 2014 event? Photo: hm Photo Sales