Cakes galore as we sample scenes from Hartlepool and East Durham's past.
Cakes galore as we sample scenes from Hartlepool and East Durham's past.

Nine retro Hartlepool baking scenes as Great British Bake Off heads towards the big finale

Things are getting hot in the kitchen as Great British Bake Off reaches its final stages.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:09 pm

Who will win? What have been your highlights? And which of these Hartlepool and East Durham baking scenes do you remember?

We took a measure of Hartlepool Mail archive photos, mixed them with some more cake memories and the result was this tasty look back in time.

Join us as we sample a slice of the past.

1. Now that's a cupcake!

Siblings Louie, Sophie and Amelia Phillips contemplate a sweet treat from Michaela Tipp at the fun day at the Old West Quay pub at Hartlepool Marina in 2012.

Photo: TY

Photo Sales

2. All for charity in Brierton

Linda Bain (left) and Debra Cosgrove with cakes they sold in aid of Children In Need at Brierton Sport Centre 9 years ago.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

3. Tuck in to this Scallywags memory

Ava Alton (left) has a cake baked at Scallywags Group by Natalie Smith in 2013.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

4. A Jubilee celebration

Anne-Marie Keighley (25) from Bonmarche with her Jubilee cakes in 2012. Remember this?

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
HartlepoolEast DurhamHartlepool Mail
Next Page
Page 1 of 3