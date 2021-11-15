Nine retro Hartlepool baking scenes as Great British Bake Off heads towards the big finale

Who will win? What have been your highlights? And which of these Hartlepool and East Durham baking scenes do you remember?
We took a measure of Hartlepool Mail archive photos, mixed them with some more cake memories and the result was this tasty look back in time.
Join us as we sample a slice of the past.
1. Now that's a cupcake!
Siblings Louie, Sophie and Amelia Phillips contemplate a sweet treat from Michaela Tipp at the fun day at the Old West Quay pub at Hartlepool Marina in 2012.
Photo: TY
2. All for charity in Brierton
Linda Bain (left) and Debra Cosgrove with cakes they sold in aid of Children In Need at Brierton Sport Centre 9 years ago.
Photo: FRANK REID
3. Tuck in to this Scallywags memory
Ava Alton (left) has a cake baked at Scallywags Group by Natalie Smith in 2013.
Photo: FRANK REID
4. A Jubilee celebration
Anne-Marie Keighley (25) from Bonmarche with her Jubilee cakes in 2012. Remember this?
Photo: FRANK REID