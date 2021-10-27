No bones about it. There are some great Halloween reminders from over the years.
No bones about it. There are some great Halloween reminders from over the years.

Nine retro Hartlepool Halloween scenes as we get ready for a scarily good October 31

It’s not long now until Halloween.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 11:07 am

But why wait for a flavour of the big day when you can enjoy lots of memories of Halloweens gone by across Hartlepool and East Durham.

How about the Halloween themed fundraiser in the Rossmere pub in 2005 or the Summerhill scary fun in the same year.

We’ve got scenes from the Phoenix Centre, Central Correctors, Heugh Gun Battery and Tesco Extra too.

So take a look and enjoy a spooky reminder of Halloweens through the years.

1. Retro at Rossmere

The Rossmere pub's Halloween charity concert got our photographer's attention in 2005. Did you go along?

Photo: LH

2. Wizard times at Summerhill

A Summerhill craft session with a Halloween theme was great fun in 2005 but were you in the picture?

Photo: FLR

3. Halloween at the Heugh Battery

The Heugh Gun Battery was planning a Halloween 'Deadland' event complete with ghost walks in 2013. Did you take part?

Photo: TY

4. Terrific times at Tesco Extra

Tesco Extra staff Angie Dawson (left) and Selina Wilson who were doing a Halloween charity walk in aid of Diabetes UK in 2013. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: Frank Reid

