10 skateboard reminders from Hartlepool to Horden but can you spot someone you know?
Nine skateboarding scenes as we carve out some Hartlepool memories in time for Go Skateboarding Day

A big day for skateboard fans is just around the corner.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:40 am

Go Skateboarding Day arrives on June 21 and it’s a chance to raise awareness of an activity which is loved all over the world.

We are getting into the spirit with these 10 skateboard scenes closer to home. So if you were pictured rolling at Rozzy in 2018, campaigning at the Mill House skate park in 2004, or testing your skills at West View Primary School in 2004, you could be in our archive collection.

Take a look back in time.

1. A flashback to 2004

Skateboard lovers at West View Primary School 18 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Photo: LH

2. Memories from Mill House

This skateboarding event was captured on camera at the Mill House Leisure Centre in 2005.

Photo: FLR

3. In the picture in 2003

Members of the Hartlepool Skateboard Association presented a petition to Hartlepool Council 19 years ago but who can tell us more about their campaign?

Photo: DW

4. A scene from 2003

Skateboarders Emma Griffiths and Sam Elvidge in the picture 19 years ago.

Photo: WOOD

