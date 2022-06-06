Nine skateboarding scenes as we carve out some Hartlepool memories in time for Go Skateboarding Day

Go Skateboarding Day arrives on June 21 and it’s a chance to raise awareness of an activity which is loved all over the world.

We are getting into the spirit with these 10 skateboard scenes closer to home. So if you were pictured rolling at Rozzy in 2018, campaigning at the Mill House skate park in 2004, or testing your skills at West View Primary School in 2004, you could be in our archive collection.