Nine summer sun reminders from Hartlepool and East Durham as we get ready for a hot spell - hopefully!

But before you settle down to bask in the heat, take a look at these sun seekers enjoying the Hartlepool warmth in years gone by.

Were you surfing the Seaton waves in 2004 or dressing up as a pirate at the 2010 Throston summer fete.

Find out by checking out these great archive photos and then getting in touch with memories of your own.

1. In the saddle in 2015 Phil Ainsley was exercising horse Barney at Seaton Carew in this photo from 7 years ago.

2. Cooling refreshmenbts Enjoying the heatwave at Seaton Carew were Chloe Robson, Lauren Piercy and Mobin Islam in 2015.

3. Making waves in 2004 Fun in the surf in 2004.

4. Great times in the warm weather Tackling an obstacle course in 2010. Does this bring back happy memories?