Nine sunshine scenes from Hartlepool's Summers gone by - fancy a look at the Seaton amusements?

Would you hire a beach hut, head for a paddling pool or spend some money in the amusement arcades? Let’s remind you of the choices you had with a look at nine Summer sun options from years gone by.
Thanks go to the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service. We are hoping their photos will shed light on how Hartlepool people passed their time on a lazy hazy Summer day years ago.
1. nphm-11-08-22-retrosummerattractions-NEPupload
Looking north along The Front from Ernie Nichols Video Games Centre in 1989 Did you love a trip to Seaton in the 80s? Photo: Hartlepool Library Services.
Photo: Hartlepool Library Service
2. A cooling dip
The open-air bathing pool at Old Hartlepool. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
Photo: Hartlepool Library Service
3. Great times at Crimdon
The paddling pool at Crimdon was a favourite spot, particularly from the 1950s to the 1970s. Did you love to visit it? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service
4. Amusements and Southolme
A 1962 view of the Southolme Guest House and Nobles Amusements. Photo: Hartlepool Library Services.
Photo: Hartlepool Library Services