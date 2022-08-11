How would you have spent a day at the seaside in years gone by?
How would you have spent a day at the seaside in years gone by?

Nine sunshine scenes from Hartlepool's Summers gone by - fancy a look at the Seaton amusements?

It’s a heatwave! But what could you do for fun if you lived in Hartlepool during a blisteringly hot Summer years ago?

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:28 pm

Would you hire a beach hut, head for a paddling pool or spend some money in the amusement arcades? Let’s remind you of the choices you had with a look at nine Summer sun options from years gone by.

Thanks go to the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service. We are hoping their photos will shed light on how Hartlepool people passed their time on a lazy hazy Summer day years ago.

1. nphm-11-08-22-retrosummerattractions-NEPupload

Looking north along The Front from Ernie Nichols Video Games Centre in 1989 Did you love a trip to Seaton in the 80s? Photo: Hartlepool Library Services.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

Photo Sales

2. A cooling dip

The open-air bathing pool at Old Hartlepool. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

Photo Sales

3. Great times at Crimdon

The paddling pool at Crimdon was a favourite spot, particularly from the 1950s to the 1970s. Did you love to visit it? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

Photo Sales

4. Amusements and Southolme

A 1962 view of the Southolme Guest House and Nobles Amusements. Photo: Hartlepool Library Services.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Services

Photo Sales
HartlepoolSeaton
Next Page
Page 1 of 3