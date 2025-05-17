The club’s dramatic 2005 play-off victory at Tranmere Rovers – achieved in a penalty shoot out after the home side had matched Pools’ 2-0 first-leg win – ensured a memorable if fruitless trip to Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium for a League One final with Sheffield Wednesday.
Our photographers captured all the action both in Birkenhead and back home as fans packed pubs to watch the action unfold on live television.
1. Scene setter
Hartlepool United travelled to Tranmere Rovers on May 17, 2005, after winning their semi-final first leg 2-0 thanks to a brace from striker Adam Boyd, pictured here in blue in the return leg. Photo: FLR
2. Cheering their team
Poolies welcome their heroes ahead of the League 1 play-off semi-final second leg at Tranmere Rovers in 2005. Photo: FLR
3. True blue
A Poolie leads the singing at Tranmere Rovers in the League 1 play-off semi-final second leg. Photo: FLR
4. Singing their hearts out
Hartlepool United fans back their team at Tranmere. Photo: FLR