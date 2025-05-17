Just of the Hartlepool Mail's photos from 20 years ago as Hartlepool United reach the League One play-off final after defeating Tranmere Rovers on penalties.placeholder image
Just of the Hartlepool Mail's photos from 20 years ago as Hartlepool United reach the League One play-off final after defeating Tranmere Rovers on penalties.

Nostalgic Noughties: 20 years on May 17 since Hartlepool United reached the League One play-off final with victory at Tranmere Rovers

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 17th May 2025, 13:33 BST
Updated 17th May 2025, 13:44 BST
May 17 marks 20 years since one of the most joyful nights in Hartlepool United’s history.

The club’s dramatic 2005 play-off victory at Tranmere Rovers – achieved in a penalty shoot out after the home side had matched Pools’ 2-0 first-leg win – ensured a memorable if fruitless trip to Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium for a League One final with Sheffield Wednesday.

Our photographers captured all the action both in Birkenhead and back home as fans packed pubs to watch the action unfold on live television.

Hartlepool United travelled to Tranmere Rovers on May 17, 2005, after winning their semi-final first leg 2-0 thanks to a brace from striker Adam Boyd, pictured here in blue in the return leg.

1. Scene setter

Hartlepool United travelled to Tranmere Rovers on May 17, 2005, after winning their semi-final first leg 2-0 thanks to a brace from striker Adam Boyd, pictured here in blue in the return leg. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Poolies welcome their heroes ahead of the League 1 play-off semi-final second leg at Tranmere Rovers in 2005.

2. Cheering their team

Poolies welcome their heroes ahead of the League 1 play-off semi-final second leg at Tranmere Rovers in 2005. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
A Poolie leads the singing at Tranmere Rovers in the League 1 play-off semi-final second leg.

3. True blue

A Poolie leads the singing at Tranmere Rovers in the League 1 play-off semi-final second leg. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United fans back their team at Tranmere.

4. Singing their hearts out

Hartlepool United fans back their team at Tranmere. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneTranmere RoversSheffield WednesdayCardiff
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice