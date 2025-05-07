Memorable scenes from Hartlepool United's play-off clinching 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in 20025.Memorable scenes from Hartlepool United's play-off clinching 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in 20025.
Memorable scenes from Hartlepool United's play-off clinching 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in 20025.

Noughties nostalgia: 20 years ago today since Hartlepool United qualified for the League One play offs at Bournemouth

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 7th May 2025, 12:31 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 12:55 BST
It is hard to believe the contrasting fortunes of Hartlepool United and Bournemouth football clubs over the last 20 years.

Pools have just finished in 11th in the National League while Bournemouth are challenging for a European spot in the top half of the Premier League.

Yet on May 7, 2005, it was Hartlepool who held the upper hand after qualifying for the League One play offs following a dramatic final-day 2-2 between the sides.

Here in pictures is how the story unfolded.

Pools travelled to Bournemouth on May 7, 2005, needing a draw to deprive their hosts of the final League One play-off spot. Only days earlier, however, Hartlepool manager Neale Cooper had surprisingly departed the club following a dip in form.

1. The background

Pools travelled to Bournemouth on May 7, 2005, needing a draw to deprive their hosts of the final League One play-off spot. Only days earlier, however, Hartlepool manager Neale Cooper had surprisingly departed the club following a dip in form. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
With Martin Scott appointed caretaker boss, fans show their support after making the long trip to Dorset.

2. Backing the boys

With Martin Scott appointed caretaker boss, fans show their support after making the long trip to Dorset. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Pools fans celebrate after Jon Daly's header makes the score 1-1.

3. On the up

Pools fans celebrate after Jon Daly's header makes the score 1-1. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Antony Sweeney's second-half header eventually secured Pools the draw they needed after Bournemouth had retaken the lead. 2-2 it remained.

4. The vital goal

Antony Sweeney's second-half header eventually secured Pools the draw they needed after Bournemouth had retaken the lead. 2-2 it remained. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool UnitedBournemouthLeague OneNational LeaguePremier League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice