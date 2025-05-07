Pools have just finished in 11th in the National League while Bournemouth are challenging for a European spot in the top half of the Premier League.

Yet on May 7, 2005, it was Hartlepool who held the upper hand after qualifying for the League One play offs following a dramatic final-day 2-2 between the sides.

Here in pictures is how the story unfolded.

1 . The background Pools travelled to Bournemouth on May 7, 2005, needing a draw to deprive their hosts of the final League One play-off spot. Only days earlier, however, Hartlepool manager Neale Cooper had surprisingly departed the club following a dip in form.

2 . Backing the boys With Martin Scott appointed caretaker boss, fans show their support after making the long trip to Dorset.

3 . On the up Pools fans celebrate after Jon Daly's header makes the score 1-1.