Yet on May 7, 2005, it was Hartlepool who held the upper hand after qualifying for the League One play offs following a dramatic final-day 2-2 between the sides.
Here in pictures is how the story unfolded.
1. The background
Pools travelled to Bournemouth on May 7, 2005, needing a draw to deprive their hosts of the final League One play-off spot. Only days earlier, however, Hartlepool manager Neale Cooper had surprisingly departed the club following a dip in form. Photo: FLR
2. Backing the boys
With Martin Scott appointed caretaker boss, fans show their support after making the long trip to Dorset. Photo: FLR
3. On the up
Pools fans celebrate after Jon Daly's header makes the score 1-1. Photo: FLR
4. The vital goal
Antony Sweeney's second-half header eventually secured Pools the draw they needed after Bournemouth had retaken the lead. 2-2 it remained. Photo: FLR
