A pulsating 4-2 victory to secure a place in the tournament’s knockout stages was enjoyed by scores of fans watching big screens in The Spot, in York Road, Hartlepool, as these fabulous photographs recall.
1 / 3
A pulsating 4-2 victory to secure a place in the tournament’s knockout stages was enjoyed by scores of fans watching big screens in The Spot, in York Road, Hartlepool, as these fabulous photographs recall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.