Noughties nostalgia: England fans pack Hartlepool pub to watch crucial Euros 2004 football clash

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 6th May 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 13:25 BST
England men international footballers certainly hit The Spot when it mattered in their crucial Euro 2004 clash with Croatia.

A pulsating 4-2 victory to secure a place in the tournament’s knockout stages was enjoyed by scores of fans watching big screens in The Spot, in York Road, Hartlepool, as these fabulous photographs recall.

England come close to scoring.

1. So near

England come close to scoring. Photo: TC

Another England strike hits the net against Croatia.

2. 'Get in'

Another England strike hits the net against Croatia. Photo: TC

Another England goal certainly hits The Spot - get it?

3. Arms aloft

Another England goal certainly hits The Spot - get it? Photo: TC

England are heading through to the knock-out stages.

4. 'Here we go'

England are heading through to the knock-out stages. Photo: TC

